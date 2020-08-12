Wilmington Central Rotary donates more than 250 purses to homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Central Rotary has collected over 250 purses for the homeless.

The purses are filled with toiletries, cosmetics, and snacks.

Some of the agencies that will be receiving them are: Domestic Violence, 514 Revolution, Carousel Center, First Fruit Ministries, Kelly House, Good Shepherd, and others.

“This purse project is a very rewarding project and it will help so many women that are homeless or in abusive relationships,” Project Leader Sarah Martinette said.