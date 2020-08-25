Women’s political involvement rating slightly worse for NC

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A new report commissioned by a North Carolina agency finds political participation trends among women in the state have worsened slightly over the past five years.

The latest “Status of Women” report released on Tuesday gave North Carolina a “D” letter grade while evaluating a host of participation factors.

The state received a “C-minus” in 2015.

The report finds while voter turnout among women has improved, the percentage of women registered to vote declined slightly.

The percentage of statewide elected offices held by women also has fallen.

The report’s authors recommend recruitment efforts and other training for women to run for office.