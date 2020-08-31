UNCW says cluster of 7 COVID-19 cases found at residence hall

Clusters of five COVID-19 cases have also been identified at Pelican, Graham-Hewlett , and Sandpiper halls.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington has identified another cluster of COVID-19 cases at a residence hall. This one involves seven people at Cornerstone Hall.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period.

The people involved in this most recent cluster are isolating and receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed.

The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and is contact tracing to determined those who have been in close contact with a positive individual.

Experts say a close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

UNCW says it’s closely monitoring the number of cases, testing availability, hospital capacity, county numbers, availability of supplies and several other factors.

“The numbers in the county look great,” Interim Associate Vice Chancellor Katrin Wesner-Harts said. “The numbers in the state could improve, but that’s sort of stable. Campus numbers are increasing. We’re keeping an eye on that. We’ve got good supplies. We’ve got great access to testing both on and off campus. Our absenteeism rate so far is fine.”

Wesner-Harts says bathrooms, common areas and rooms where positive cases were identified are being cleaned more frequently. She also says there are more than 700 hand sanitizing stations around campus.