UNCW health center offers free COVID-19 testing for students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Student Health Center is offering free COVID-19 tests to students.

The funding was made available through the CARES Act.

According to UNCW’s COVID-19 Dashboard, 117 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported since August 27.

On September 2, the university reported 27 new cases, the largest daily total yet.

As of August 31, UNCW had identified four clusters in residence halls including at Cornerstone, Pelican, Graham-Hewlett, and Sandpiper halls.

Students with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call the Student Health Center at (910) 962-0587 for a consultation; walk-in appointments are not available. You can also reach out to coronavirus@uncw.edu for more information.

Faculty and staff should contact their health care provider and notify their supervisor if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or have had contact with a person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.