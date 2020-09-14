TWO YEARS AGO: Hurricane Florence drops feet of rain in Cape Fear

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks the two-year anniversary when Hurricane Florence came ashore near Wrightsville Beach.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 30 inches of rain were measured in a few North Carolina locations, exceeding the highest single-storm rainfall amounts ever seen in this portion of the state.

The hurricane left lots of damage behind.

The state reported 42 deaths due to the hurricane and preliminary damage estimates of $16.7 billion.

Florence caused $18 million in damage to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center.

At Carolina Beach, lots of places were damaged including the Surfside Lodge which was eventually torn down.

The powerful storm also flooded many communities across Pender, Columbus, and Bladen counties.

The historic courthouse in Burgaw is still being repaired today.

In Brunswick County, the hurricane ripped through Boiling Spring Lakes, breaking the dam which drained the lake.

Many people in the Cape Fear were forced to live in FEMA trailers until they could fine new places to live or rebuild their homes.

