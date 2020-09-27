Yellow Dog Discs celebrates 20th year of business on “Record Store Day”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday was Record Store Day, featuring dozens of new releases at record stores across the country.

But for one local record store, the day was even more significant.

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of Yellow Dog Discs in Wilmington. The business had to close its doors for a couple months due to the pandemic but reopened in early May.

Despite the challenges, store owner Tim Freeman says records are making a major comeback, and so is the store.

“Today [Saturday] is record store day drop two,” Freeman said. “We have a lot of exclusive titles in store, just because of the customer base we have that really enjoys records. They come out today and they’re really helping support us. We’ve been busy all day.”

Freeman says the store has become so popular they may have to move to a bigger building in the future.