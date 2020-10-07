Wilmington Hammerheads to hold ‘Outreach thru Covid’ game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone differently , often through problems with community outreach. The Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer organization is trying to bring a little bit of that back this Friday.

The Hammerheads will be holding an “Outreach Thru Covid” game Friday night at Legion Stadium. It will feature current and former players to raise money to keep the organizations outreach program alive and well.

- Advertisement -

Kim Crabbe, the director of the outreach program, says programs like these are a vital part of the community.

“It is very important, especially to me, it’s my passion,”says Crabbe. “You know to impact kids within this community. Programs like this have to remain available for kids under served and at risk kids in the communities.”

The Hammerheads are only allowed to have 50 spectators at the game, so get there early for the 7:00 p.m. start. If you’re interested in more information on the game or want to know how to donate you can visit the Wilmington Hammerheads website.