Despite COVID-relief efforts, bankruptcy filings continue

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Bankruptcy filings in North Carolina have fallen about 30% during the coronavirus. pandemic. But The Charlotte Observer reports that more than 3,000 people still filed for bankruptcy from April through September. And that worries experts.

They say the dip in filings is just a brief reprieve from an expected deluge once some of the COVID-relief efforts subside.

The underlying issues that drive bankruptcies have gotten worse in the pandemic. And they could come into stark relief once the extra unemployment payments and eviction moratoriums subside.

Health care is still unaffordable for many Americans. And low wage work often can’t cover expenses like car payments and school supplies.