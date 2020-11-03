Mother charged with murder in daughter’s overdose death

The charges against a Midway Park woman who was arrested for providing drugs to two minors, which resulted in the death of one of the victims, have been upgraded to an open count of murder.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Nancy Kellum, 37, provided methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin to her daughter and another juvenile relative in February. Investigators say Kellum’s daughter overdosed and died.

Detectives received the medical examiner’s autopsy results, which indicated the cause of death was a lethal combined overdose of Fentanyl, Heroin and Methamphetamine.

After an arrest warrant was issued on the enhanced charge on Monday, officials say Kellum turned herself in and was book into the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

