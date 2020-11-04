Local meteorologist deployed to give forecasts for firefighters fighting wildfires

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local meteorologist is currently deployed out west to provide weather forecasts for firefighters fighting the wildfires in Colorado.

Terry Lebo is the incident meteorologist (IMET) at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

The video seen below is from the Williams Fork fire located west of Denver.

While there are no homes at risk, NWS says this portion of the fire was in monitor-only status for safety reasons.

“There was nowhere for the fire to go due to the terrain and past burn history,” NWS says.

Earlier this year, Lebo was deployed to Australia to forecast large wildfires in the country.