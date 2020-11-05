CFCC Women’s Basketball coach retires Carly Baron’s jersey number

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after a Wilmington woman was shot and killed on Halloween, her former basketball coach is honoring her by retiring the jersey she wore.

Carly Rae Baron joined the Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team in 2017, wearing number 24. The team went to the finals that season.

Coach Lori Drake, who knew baron since she was in middle school, says Baron left the team the following year hoping to pursue a career in modeling.

Drake says Baron made a huge impact on the team during that one season, both as a player and a person.

“She had a superstar game against Lenoir, she came in and hit six three’s and the girls were going crazy,” Drake said. “I am honored and I am blessed to have had the opportunity to not only coach her, but watch her grow up from the 6th grade as a Myrtle Grove Gator.”

Drake says another player has been wearing 24 and agrees that number belongs to Baron. She presented the family with the jersey on Wednesday.