Buggy and muggy: Warm weather keeps insects around longer than usual

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Temperatures around the Cape Fear have been well above average most of this month, but the thermometer isn’t the only thing running higher than it should be this time of year.

Thanks to the warm weather, bug activity has remained elevated with mosquitos being the biggest problem.

According to local experts, it takes several nights in a row of cold temperatures to entirely kill off the bug populations.

With temperatures forecasted to continue their above normal trend for at least another week, it’s a good idea to keep the bug spray handy.