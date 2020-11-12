Firefighters rescue 143 people after NC charter school evacuated due to heavy flooding

WWAY News
Heavy flooding caused a Charter school in northeast Charlotte to evacuate Thursday as heavy rain and storms rolled through the area. (Photo: Charlotte Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — Heavy flooding caused a Charter school in northeast Charlotte to evacuate Thursday as heavy rain and storms rolled through the area.

Charlotte firefighters rescued 143 people from Corvian Community Elementary School along David Taylor Drive.

Firefighters say no injuries have been reported. Crews responded around 10:30 a.m.

Students and staff were placed under tents.

