UNCW Men’s Basketball set to begin the year in Asheville

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The college basketball season is upon us, as teams from across the country hit the floor next week. Under first year head coach Takayo Siddle the UNCW men will be looking for a fast start.

It’s been a long time coming from for the UNCW Men’s Basketball team, but the Seahawks are back ready to hit the hardwood this season. The 2020 campaign begins on the road against in-state foe Western Carolina next Wednesday in Asheville. Head coach Takayo Siddle says their eager to matchup against someone else for a change.

“They’re ready to play against somebody other than their teammates,” Siddle says. “But they’re still giving a lot of energy and playing with a lot of passion. So, everything’s going well right now.”

Just like everything else, covid-19 has made it’s impact felt on the game of college basketball. Schedules have been changing from day to day with testing ramping up to nearly every day. The Seahawks say it will continue to be a fluid situation all year long.

“It’s difficult, but like I always say we just try to take it one day at a time because in this climate that we’re living in right now I think that’s the best way to do it,” said Siddle.

The first hurdle of the 2020 season for UNCW will three games in the Mako Asheville Classic. It would be easy for the Seahawks to look ahead on the schedule to games down the line, but there’s one in particular they have their sights set on.

“The game in front of us,” Siddle says. “We’re really looking forward to playing Western Carolina and that’s all we’re focused on right now.”

As the rest of campus heads home for the Thanksgiving break, UNCW is set to begin the long journey that will be the 2020-2021 season. Siddle says this program has a lot to be thankful for this time of year and it starts with having the opportunity to play basketball, during what is a difficult time in the nation.

“If you had asked a month ago I don’t know if we felt to comfortable about playing games,” Siddle says. “So we’re thankful just being able to play and being able to experience that with your teammates. It is about being thankful for your family and being healthy. I talk about that with them a lot.”

The Seahawks 2020 home opener is set for December 9th against St. Andrews University, but UNCW Athletics mentioned earlier this week they will not allow any fans in Trask Coliseum for games in November or December.