Laney volleyball beats New Hanover for the first time since 2017

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Laney Buccaneers jumped out to the early lead over New Hanover on Monday night and finished off the match in four sets (25-17, 26-24, 9-25, 26-24).

Laney picked up wins in set one and two before failing in set three. That would setup a back and forth set four. The Wildcats jumped out to the 22-19 lead, but the Buccaneers rallied back to win the set 26-24.

A pair of seniors led Laney and New Hanover offensively in the match. For the Buccaneers Jordan Juanes finished with 17 kills, while Megan Tamisiea recorded 24 in the loss for the Wildcats.