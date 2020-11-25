UNCW Women’s Basketball rides newcomers to win over Norfolk State

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–It didn’t take long for UNCW’s newcomers to make an impact in a game situation as the group combined to score 41 points with 38 rebounds in the Seahawks’ 67-47 victory over Norfolk State in both teams’ season opener at Trask Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon.

Making their first appearance of the season, the Seahawks never trailed in the game and led by as many as 21 points in the first half to claim their sixth win in the last seven season openers.

Junior guard Camille Downs led all scorers with 21 points, including 11 in the second half, while grabbing six rebounds. The Fredericksburg, Va., product sank 9-of-18 shots from the floor, including a 3-for-7 effort from three-point range.

Freshman guard Mary McMillan added 16 points with four assists and two steals while freshman guard Taylor Webster grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds in addition to four points, two assists and two steals. Junior guard Za’Nautica Downs chipped in six points and seven rebounds.

Senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek added 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field in addition to contributing seven rebounds.

Norfolk State was paced by redshirt junior guard Jaelynn Holmes, who tallied 13 points with seven rebounds. Junior guard Shekinah Howard chipped in 10 points off the bench.