Cher in Pakistan for resettlement of ‘loneliest elephant’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iconic singer and actress Cher is in Pakistan to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant,” who will soon leave his Pakistani zoo for better conditions in Cambodia.

His upcoming departure for a sanctuary in Cambodia comes after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists, including global animal welfare group, Four Paws International.

The elephant has lived in the zoo for 35 years, and lost his partner in 2012.

He was diagnosed by veterinarians as both overweight and malnourished earlier this year, and also suffers behavioral issues.

For the past three months, he’s been on a diet and learning to be less fidgety so he can make the trip to Cambodia.