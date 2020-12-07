With winter two weeks away, now is the time to prepare

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper is urging everyone to begin planning.

Winter doesn’t officially start for two weeks, but parts of the North Carolina mountains have already seen snow this year.

- Advertisement -

Although there’s no snow in the forecast any time soon for us in the Cape Fear, the Wilmington National Weather Service says it’s important to not be caught off guard if we do get a snow storm this winter.

“In our area, it’s very important because we don’t see winter weather that often,” Wilmington NWS Victoria Oliva said. “So anything we do see leads to pretty big impacts. So it’s always best to be prepared ahead of time. Get your emergency kits, know how to look at the forecasts.”

The Wilmington NWS has predicted above average temperatures and below average precipitation for southeastern North Carolina this winter.