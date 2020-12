WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington has ranked among the top 15 cities in the nation for beer drinkers.

SmartAsset.com analyzed data for 384 cities in the US on several metrics including the number of breweries, the concentration of bars, and price of a domestic pint.

- Advertisement -

Wilmington comes in 13th overall. Asheville ranked as #2. Both were the only two North Carolina cities to make into the top 50.