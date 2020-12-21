NC police thwart real-life Grinch during Shop-With-A-Cop

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC (WTVD) — A suspected thief picked a bad time to go shoplifting at a Target Saturday morning, as Holly Springs Police were just arriving to meet with families for their annual Shop-With-A-Cop event.

“Unfortunately, there was a Grinch who tried to steal Christmas today… literally,” read a post to the police department’s Facebook page.

Mark Andrews, spokesperson for the Town of Holly Springs told ABC11, about ten officers were arriving at the Target at Holly Springs Towne Center when the suspected shoplifter ditched a shopping cart with nearly $2,300 in merchandise he had staged and was ready to steal.

“He was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Arthur Clarke, Holly Springs Police Officer. “And when he saw all the officers out in the parking lot awaiting the kids and families to arrive for the program, I don’t know what was going through his mind, but when he sprinted and I saw that video that gave proof – he thought it was an easy hit and he was very, very wrong about that.”

Clarke said surveillance footage showed the suspect arriving to the Target just as the store opened at 7 a.m., then shortly before 8 a.m., as Clarke walked in, the suspect quickly left the store empty-handed.

