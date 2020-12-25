Alone at Christmas: Psychologist shares how to be alone and happy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This year, many are choosing to stay home instead of risking spread of Coronavirus traveling to family.

According to clinical psychologist, Dr. Erika Geisler, being alone is ok… but it’s still important to connect with others.

Geisler says she’s seen a spike in depression cases this year after Coronavirus wreaked havoc on social ties and gatherings. Holidays are stressful enough as it its, but the pandemic has definitely heightened that stress for many this Christmas.

That’s why Geisler says it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself and reach out, especially if you are alone this holiday season.

“Don’t drink too much, make sure you are getting the sleep and rest you need, eat healthy, make sure that you are exercising, and that will help you to kind of get yourself in a good space,” said Geisler. “And then on top of that, we really need to reach out to other people and connect with them emotionally…. whether it’s Zoom, text, phone calls, or even staying within your germ bubble.”

Depression and anxiety cases have skyrocketed this year. If you need someone to talk to, Geisler also recommends making an appointment with a licensed therapist.