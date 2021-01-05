East Bladen picks up the sweep over Whiteville on opening night

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)–It was a clean sweep for the East Bladen boys and girls basketball teams on Tuesday night. The Eagles began their season with two wins over conference foe Whiteville.

In the girls game, Whiteville held the 26-18 lead at the halftime break. That lead quickly vanished in the third quarter, as the Eagles held the 38-34 lead headed to the 4th. The Eagles kept their foot on the gas pedal to pickup the 58-48 win over the Wolfpack.

The boys game started slow offensively with neither team lighting it up on the scoreboard. Whiteville lead just 13-9 at the end of one quarter. The game would come down to the final possession, but it was the East Bladen pulling out the win in dramatic fashion, 45-44.