UNCW’s women’s basketball games against Townson postponed due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Upcoming UNCW women’s basketball games with Colonial Athletic Association opponent Towson University have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Tigers’ program.

The games were scheduled for next weekend, Jan. 16-17 at Trask Coliseum.

“UNCW and Towson administrators and coaches will work with CAA officials to possibly reschedule the games in the future,” the university wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The Seahawks, 3-5 overall and 0-2 in the CAA, make their first conference road trip of the season this weekend when they visit James Madison for a pair of games at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.