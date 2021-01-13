2021 UNCW Volleyball schedule highlighted by seven home games

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– The Dottie Hampton era of UNCW volleyball begins on Feb. 13 against Davidson in the first of a 14-match schedule for the Seahawks this spring.

“We are so excited that we have an opportunity to play this spring,” said Hampton, who is her first season as head coach. “Our team has worked so hard in the fall and over the break to get to this point and we are ready to compete. The players and coaching staff feel blessed to have a season and we will take every precaution we can to stay safe.”

The Seahawks open the season with a doubleheader against visiting Davidson on Feb. 13 with the first match at 10 a.m. and the night cap set for 3 p.m.

The continue their season-opening homestand with Norfolk State on Feb. 16 before visiting Clemson on Feb. 20, for another pair of matches.

Colonial Athletic Association play begins on Feb. 26-27, when the Seahawks host James Madison.

UNCW’s final non-conference match will be at Old Dominion, a first-year program, on Mar. 3.

Conference play over the final three weeks includes at Elon (Mar. 6-7), home versus the College of Charleston (Mar. 13-14) and at William & Mary (Mar. 18-19).

Defending conference champion Towson will serve as host of the conference championship tournament. The six-team tournament opens on Apr. 1.