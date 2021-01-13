Video shows Irving maskless at gathering as NBA vows to get tougher on COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets and the NBA are looking into Kyrie Irving’s actions after a video showed the point guard at an indoor gathering while not wearing a mask.

Irving missed last night’s 122-116 win over Denver, his fourth straight for what the Nets are calling personal reasons.

- Advertisement -

He will likely face a quarantine period upon his return and could be fined if the NBA determines he violated the rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association enacted additional rules in the hope of keeping the season going safely.

Among the new policies, players and team staff will have to remain at their residence when in their home markets and will be prohibited from leaving their hotels or having outside guests when on the road.

Five games have been called off already this week as more teams deal with virus-related issues.