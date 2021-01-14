Hoggard girls basketball picks up big win over Ashley

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard girls basketball team lead by 18 points at halftime on Wednesday and fought their way to the 53-45 win over Ashley.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Vikings in the win. Senior Icess Tresvik led Hoggard with 14 points, while sophomore Anya Massey chipped in 13.

It was another big night for Ashley senior Saniya Rivers. She finished with game-high 25 points and recorded her 2,000 career point. Fellow senior Lexi Hinson scored 15 points on four made three pointers.

The win was Hoggard’s first over Ashley since February of 2019.

Ashley will be off until next Tuesday when they host West Brunswick. Hoggard will welcome in cross town rival New Hanover on Friday night.