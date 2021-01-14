Hoggard Volleyball advances to 3rd round, New Hanover sees season come to an end

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard Vikings kept their title hopes alive on Thursday night taking down South Central in the second round of the state tournament. New Hanover battled back and forth with Chapel Hill, but the Wildcats fell short in four sets.

New Hanover, the No.5 seed kept every set close with the No.12 Tigers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome to slow start. The Wildcats season ends at the hands of Chapel Hill (25-23, 27-25, 15-25, 25-22).

- Advertisement -

Hoggard had no problem with South Central in their second round game. The Vikings pulled off the win in straight sets over the Falcons (25-23, 25-19, 25-18).

It was a huge game offensively and defensively for Gracie Sistrunk. The senior had nine kills and seven blocks in the win. She was helped out offensively by fellow senior Martin-Maine Wrangell, who finished the night with nine kills.

Hoggard will continue their state championship run on Saturday when they travel to take on No.1 seed Pinecrest.