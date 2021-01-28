Major indexes regain lost ground; GameStop, AMC swing wildly

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes were posting solid gains in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, a day after sinking to their worst loss since October.

Investors continued to closely watch the wild swings in GameStop, AMC and several other stocks which have become targets of online investors who are pushing them higher and taking on big hedge funds who are betting they will fall.

All have notched massive gains, and drops, in recent days in extremely volatile trading.

GameStop, AMC and other stocks were down sharply after Robinhood and other trading platforms restricted trading in them. Treasury yields rose.