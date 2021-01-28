North Carolina shopping center drops link to slaveholder

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An iconic North Carolina shopping center is changing its name to drop the connection to a family whose patriarch was a slaveholder before the Civil War.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Cameron Village, a destination for Southeastern shoppers when it was built northwest of downtown Raleigh in the late 1940s, will be known as Village District.

The change will drop the connection to the Cameron family and to Duncan Cameron, who was one of the wealthiest people in North Carolina and one of the largest landowners and slaveholders in the South.