Major indexes open broadly higher; GameStop, AMC crumble

(AP) — Major indexes are opening broadly higher, while GameStop and other stocks that have been on wild swings recently turned sharply lower.

The S&P 500 added 1.2% in the early going Tuesday, building on its gains from a day earlier.

GameStop sank 50% in the early going in its latest bout of extreme volatility, and AMC Entertainment fell 40%.

Big Tech companies were among the early winners, as were several energy companies including Exxon Mobil and Marathon Petroleum, both of which reported better results than analysts were expecting.

UPS rose after reporting record revenue.

Treasury yields rose, as did crude oil prices.