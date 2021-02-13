Police say home intruder fatally shot by 12-year-old

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man who forced his way into an apartment was fatally shot by a 12-year-old inside the home.

Goldsboro police say the incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when two masked people forced their way into the residence.

They demanded money and shot a 73-year-old woman.

Investigators say a 12-year-old who was inside the residence shot at the intruders, causing them to flee.

Police found 19-year-old Khalil Herring of Goldsboro at a nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No charges are expected against the 12-year-old.