Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosts in-person and virtual Race for the Planet

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Registration is now open for the 2021 Race for the Planet hosted by the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The event went virtual in 2020 and this year runners and racers can choose from an in-person 5K or a virtual race with three distance options: 5K, 10K and half-marathon.

Seasoned racers, first-time runners and families can enjoy a flat, certified 5K course and scenic views of the ocean, maritime forest and historic Fort Fisher Civil War site on Sunday, April 18 at 8 a.m. Also new for 2021, participants will be split into waves of 50 racers to assist with social distancing efforts.

Anyone opting for the virtual option can pick their distance and join in the fun on whatever course they want. Anyone, anywhere can register, download the app and complete their race April 16-25.

Runners and racers use the RaceJoy app to compete virtually, allowing for live leader boards, turn-by-turn directions and the ability for friends and family to compete and show support from all over the world.

The aquarium’s goal for the race is to help runners take a step toward a healthy ocean and environment.

Participants have the option to not receive a t-shirt donating $10 of the registration fee to the aquarium. NCAFF says this would help the aquarium take greater action for the planet, reduce the carbon footprint of the event and expand programs caring for the environment. Proceeds from this event will support the Aquarium’s conservation and sustainability efforts.

Overall and age-group winners of the in-person race receive eco-friendly awards.

Registration for the 2021 North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Race for the Planet is online only at racefullsend.com. The cost for the virtual and in-person events is $30 until Feb. 28, $35 until March 31, and $40 until April 16. The in-person event cost increases to $45 for April 17-18. Registration closes 30 minutes prior to race start or when event sells out. There is no in-person registration.