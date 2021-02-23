Biden’s nominee for attorney general to appear before Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Merrick Garland is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week as President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general.

Garland is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals and was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2016 to a seat on the Supreme Court. But that nomination failed.

Now Garland is back as Biden’s nominee for attorney general.

He is expected to be confirmed with bipartisan support to the key position running the Justice Department.

