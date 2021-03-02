Strong second half pushes Garner past Ashley girls in the State Semifinals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Garner Magnet outscored Ashley by eight points in the third quarter of Tuesday nights NCHSAA State Semifinal game and that proved to be the difference. The Trojans advance to the Class 4A title game with the 73-67 win over the Screamin’ Eagles.

It was another big night for Ashley senior Saniya Rivers. The South Carolina commit ended her high school career by scoring 37 points to go along with 18 rebounds. Lexi Hinson finished with 13 points in the loss, while Brynn Little chipped in 11.

- Advertisement -

It was a huge night offensively for Garner standout Jerni Kiaku. The Trojans junior tied her career-high with 38 points in the win. Garner will take on Zebulon B. Vance in the State Championship game on Saturday.

The Ashley Screamin’ Eagles end their season with a 15-2 record. Head coach Adrienne Gale says she couldn’t more proud of her team and sometimes that’s just how games shake out.

“There’s a lot of things I’ve tried to tell the girls that make an outcome of a game and determine the outcome of a game, not just one thing,” Gale says. “So, you can’t be mad at yourself for this and that. Everybody can go back and reflect and say how they could of possibly done something better, but you just got to know that you gave it your all. Just that night the other team was better.”