Wilmington Health and Humana partner to distribute free over-the-counter medication

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — A mobile pharmacy event was held today at the Navassa Community Center, distributing over-the-counter medications.

Wilmington Health and Humana came together to sponsor the event.

In addition to providing common medications like pain and cold relievers, volunteers also handed out hygiene supplies.

Organizers say events like these are more important during the pandemic, as people need easy access to medications.

“We wanna make sure that folks are able to have the supplies they need at home to stay healthy, to stay clean,” Wilmington Health community liaison Alexis Hunter said. “You don’t wanna have to go out and go into a store once you get sick. So it’s good to have supplies on hand to make sure you and your family can stay healthy.”

Hunter says the steady turnout for the event proves the need in the community.