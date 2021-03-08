Several, mostly juveniles, arrested in connection to two recent Wilmington shootings

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — City and county law enforcement leaders have released more details surrounding two recent shooting.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon, and District Attorney Ben David spoke together at a press conference Monday evening.

Chief Donny Williams says a Wilmington police officer’s car was shot while in the 900-block of Hanover Street on Feb. 25. The officer was in an undercover car and dressed in plain clothes.

After being hit, the officer immediately took off and called for back up. A house and another vehicle were also hit by gunfire. No one was hurt.

Two 17-year-old teens have been charged in the case. One faces an attempted murder charge.

Chief Williams also announced arrests related to the shooting that happened on Feb. 26 at Ten Pin Alley Breaktime Billiards in Wilmington. A juvenile was hurt during the shooting, but has been released from the hospital.

Four people have been charged in that case. Olajuwon Moore, 20, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Isiah Lewis, 18, is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm within an enclosure.

Two juvenile males were also involved and additional charges are pending.

This story will be updated.