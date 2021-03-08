Wrightsville Beach native surfs wave that could be a world record

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Mason Barnes, a Wrightsville Beach native, gained international attention last October after surfing one of the biggest waves in the world.

Now, the Guinness Book of World Records is looking at that ride he took in Nazaré, Portugal to determine whether or not it was the largest wave ever surfed by a human.

The current Largest Wave Surfed title is held by Rodrigo Koxa for riding a 80 ft wave also at Nazaré in 2017.

WWAY spoke with Barnes in October about what it was like riding such a massive wave.

“Today, waves are 70-80 ft, to 85 ft, maybe a little bigger,” he said. “Some of the biggest waves ever surfed in surfing history went down today.”

We caught up Barnes on Monday and he spoke about what it is like to be an contender for the world record.

“Getting the official world record for the biggest wave ever surfed would be the biggest accomplishment of my life and it’s something I’ve been training and working very hard for,” Barnes told WWAY. “Regardless of the award, riding the wave was an accomplishment in itself, and something I will never forget for the rest of my life. I’m so thankful for the people that made this possible, and all I’m worried about is getting a bigger and crazier wave on the next swell.”

He is set to hear back from Guinness Book of World Records in April.