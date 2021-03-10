Second suspect arrested in Pender County human trafficking investigation

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another man has been arrested in connection to a human trafficking investigation in Pender County.

Demond Ca’Quan Conyers is charged with one count of human trafficking, two counts of prostitution, and conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

According to an arrest warrant, the crimes happened between June 1-26, 2020.

The warrant states Conyers reportedly used the social media website “skipthegames.com” to arrange meetings between the victim and several men for prostitution and required the victim to bring in a certain amount of money from customers.

Dwayne Poole Jackson was also arrested in Wilmington in July 2020 for similar charges involving the same victim.