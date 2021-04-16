WWAY 5th Quarter: April 16, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Three Cape Fear area teams kept their state title hopes alive on Friday night in the first round of the NCHSAA State Football Playoffs. Sports Director Tanner Barth breaks down the highlights and final scores on a special playoff edition of the 5th Quarter.

FIRST ROUND FINAL SCORES

Class 1A- Pamlico County 50 , West Columbus 8

Class 2A- Red Springs 28 , Wallace-Rose Hill 65

Class 3AA- Chapel Hill 35 , West Brunswick 42

Class 4AA- Hoggard def. Leesville Road (Covid-19)

SECOND ROUND MATCHUPS (April 23rd)

Class 2A- #4 Wallace-Rose Hill vs. #1 Reidsville

Class 3AA- #7 Clayton vs. #3 West Brunswick

Class 4AA- #3 Hoggard vs. #2 Rolesville