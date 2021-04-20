Warrants claim Chadbourn’s ex-top cop took $32K in cash, hundreds of pills, and guns from evidence locker

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is learning more details about what led up to Anthony Spivey, now Chadbourn’s former police chief, being arrested on dozens of charges.

He was arrested by the State Bureau of Investigation around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Spivey is charged with alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence, embezzlement of state property, trafficking opium or heroin, obtaining a controlled substance by prescription misrepresent, and obtain a controlled substance by fraud/forgery. According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office booking report, he faces a total of 79 charges.

He is accused of stealing a variety of drugs, more than $32,000 in cash, and guns from the Chadbourn Police Department’s evidence room. According to numerous arrest warrants, the offenses took place from August 18, 2018 to March 4, 2021.

Warrant state he took the following:

$32,186.51 in cash

Two handguns and a rifle

.48 grams of cocaine

.62 grams of cocaine

Pill bottle with prescription pills

3 Buprenorphine strips

3 Suboxone doses

367 doses of Xanax

131 doses of Percocet

1 dose of Hydrocodone

26.5 Oxycodone pills

2 Clonazepam pills

1 Oxycontin pill

1 Ecstasy pill

11 “White oval pills” stamped “L484”

18 “green” pills

2 MDMA pills

1 Alprazolam pill

47 doses of Methadone

10 doses of Amphetamine

On May 4, 2020, warrants allege Spivey gave a fake police report to a Chadbourn nurse practitioner, claiming that a 90-count oxycodone prescription filled five days before had been stolen. He was then reportedly given a new oxycodone prescription for 75 pills.

In 2017, warrant show Spivey was able to get a prescription of oxycodone by withholding information from a medical provider that he had previously had filled by another practitioner.

WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle was in the courtroom when Spivey appeared in front of a judge for the first time on Tuesday. Before the judge considered a bond increase, Spivey shared that he was not a flight risk and he has children at home that need him.

Spivey’s bond was raised to $750,000.

District Attorney Jon David says as a result of the tampered evidence, 18 pending cases were dismissed on Tuesday and several more to come. He described it all as the “tip of the iceberg.”

Spivey was put on administrative leave on March 5 due to leadership concerns. In a letter sent to Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, District Attorney Jon David said the town’s police department “neglected to send any narcotics for chemical analysis to the state crime lab for a substantial period of time.”

Spivey resigned in early April.