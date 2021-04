HICKORY, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 7-year-old boy was fatally shot while riding in a car with his mother.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Hickory.

Hickory police said in a news release that officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting into a vehicle arrived to find Zakylen Greylen Harris with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.