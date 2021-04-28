Shallotte Riverwalk to open in July

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — One Brunswick County project is wrapping up after 13 years of hard work and planning.

According to Shallotte’s Mayor Walter Eccard, the Shallotte Riverwalk is on track to be completed by July of this year.

The project, which has been in the works since 2008, will connect to Mulberry Park off Main Street, weaving its way along the river.

Eccard said the Riverwalk should draw more tourists when it opens in during the height of summer. It could also lead to additional opportunities to grow Shallotte’s economy.

“We’re working now on a plan to put some additional things down there,” said Eccard. “Probably including a restaurant. Maybe a hotel, and some other things that will be good. And we’ll have water access for kayakers and boaters also.”

Eccard said countless locals have reached out asking when the Riverwalk will open, making it a highly anticipated project.