Motorcycle stunt performer and gun shop owner says school district canceled shows over insurance

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who performs motorcycle stunt shows at New Hanover County Schools said he was told he can no longer do so without a high cost insurance policy and he believes it is because he owns a business that sells guns.

“People need to understand what we’re losing, what could potentially be lost if we don’t speak up.”

For the past 10 years, Wilmington resident Dane Britt has performed motorcycle stunt shows up and down the east coast including at New Hanover County Schools.

“Within the show there’s always a message,” Britt said. “So the message is always some kind of a positive message, whether it be just empowerment, or following your dreams, or crushing your goals, or just trying to be a good person.”

Britt owns DB Guns and Ammo in Monkey Junction and raises money for the free shows through that business.

In late March, he posted videos of recent shows to the gun shop’s Facebook page.

He said that is when he first heard concerns from the school district.

“The initial response was that I couldn’t have my videos on my work page because they didn’t want anyone thinking that New Hanover County Schools was supporting guns,” he said.

Britt did not take the videos down. He said within a few days he heard from the school system again.

“They took a step back and said ‘well we can’t do these shows, we have to pull you out of any shows you have booked right now at New Hanover County Schools because you do not have the proper insurances,'” Britt said.

Britt says that insurance is a one million dollar liability policy for each show. Two million dollars in auto coverage for each bike used and workman’s comp coverage for anyone performing.

“This issue with this is there are no workmen, there’s no one getting paid, there is no… nobody’s making any money,” he said.

New Hanover County Schools has denied that these new insurance requirements have anything to do with Britt’s firearm business, and sent the following response:

“We were notified by our insurance carrier on April 15, 2021, that events of this nature by anyone or conducted by any company, require an increased level of coverage.”

Britt said safety is the number one priority in his shows and he hopes to find a solution that works for everyone.

“The kids are the reason that we’re doing this,” he said. “This is not for politics, this is not for somebody else to have any kind of gain.”

A member of the board of education called Britt this evening and he said he was encouraged by their conversation.

We are working to get a copy of the insurance requirements.