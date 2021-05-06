Wilmington Sharks looking for host families for the 2021 season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Sharks will be back on the field at Buck Hardy this summer and now they’re asking for the publics help. The Sharks are looking for volunteers across the Cape Fear to serve as host families.

Each family will act as a home away from home for a player on the 2021 roster and a family support system.

Host Families will receive season tickets, guaranteed giveaway items, invites to all of our postseason events, and much more.

For more information on how you can become a host family, please visit Wilmingtonsharks.com or contact Tom Lamont at (910) 742-1937 or by e-mail at tom@wilmingtonsharks.com.