Local golfers qualify to compete in the NCHSAA State Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The postseason is heating up for high school golfers across the state of North Carolina. The Cape Fear will be well represented in the NCHSAA state tournaments that get underway next Monday.

On the girls side of things, the Topsail Pirates were the only team to qualify for the state tournament as a team after a second place finish at regional. Also in Class 3A, South Brunswick’s Jillian Fatkin qualified for the individual tournament.

In Class 4A, Laney’s Grace Holcomb continued her impressive season by winning the regional championship, earning her a spot in the state championship field.

In the boys state tournament, three local golfers qualified after the regional round. In Class 3A, Parker Bumgarner will represent the South Brunswick Cougars in the field.

In 4A, two Wilmington high school golfers punched their tickets to the state tournament earlier this week. Both Laney’s Dylan Workman and Hoggard’s Tate Bowyer will play for a championship at Pinehurt No.2 starting on Monday morning.

To find the tee-times for the state tournament you can visit the NCHSAA website.