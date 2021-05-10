Wilmington’s Greek Festival ‘drive-thru’ festival returns for three days this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second year in a row, Wilmington’s Greek Festival will be a drive-through only event later this week but it promises to offer all your favorite Greek delicacies.

The three-day event will be held May 14 – 16 on the grounds of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church located at 608 S. College Road in Wilmington across from the main campus of UNCW.

The festival will be held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, the large party tent that normally offers sit-down dining and live entertainment with traditional Greek music and dancing will not be part of the festival this year.

Last year, the festival was delayed until October due to the pandemic, but church members managed to serve nearly 5,000 vehicles.

The annual festival serves as way for the congregation to celebrate and share its Greek culture and traditions with the greater Cape Fear region.

“We Greeks like to share our culture, our traditions, especially our food as well, and this is something that’s great for for us to be in touch with our community,” said Basile Katsikis, promotional director for the festival.

This year’s menu features an array of your favorite Greek delicacies including mousaka, pastitsio, dolmathes, gyros, lamb and sampler platters of desserts.

“Last year, we only offered lamb for one day and we went through about 300 pounds within a couple of hours,” Katsikis said. “So we decided to put lamb on there full-time this year!”

Funds raised during the festival support St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and its missions. This year, the festival’s charitable partners will be Good Shepherd Center and First Fruit Ministries.

If you plan to go, be sure to look for directional road signs as you’re driving south on South College Road.

“We have accommodated to corral the vehicles in the back [of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church] so we don’t cause such a traffic delay because we had cars actually lined up all the way to Sam’s Club last year,” Katsikis said.

For questions about the festival, call the church office at 910.392.4444 or go to www.StNicholasGreekFest.com.