Average gas prices hit $3 per gallon for first time since 2014

CHAMBLEE, GA (AP) — State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel.

There is no gasoline shortage, but if the pipeline shutdown continues past the weekend, it could create broader fuel disruptions.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack.

North Carolina update:

78% of Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson stns no gasoline

72% of Raleigh/Durham stns no gasoline

71% of Charlotte stns no gasoline

69% of Greenville/New Bern/Washington stns no gasoline

65% of Norfolk/Portsmouth/Newport stns no gasoline — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021

BREAKING: Over 61% of Wilmington, NC gas stations are without gasoline. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021



According to GasBuddy, The national average price for a gallon of gasoline ticked above $3 for the first time since 2014 Wednesday as more Americans begin to travel due to the massive vaccination rollout.