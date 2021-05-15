North Carolina woman shot to death when gunmen fired into home

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say several people got out of a car and started shooting into a home, killing a woman inside and apparently wounding another gunman who was left outside a local hospital.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports police say multiple people arrived in one car in front of the house and used at least four different guns to fire into the home.
Police said 53-year-old Tina Louise Nicholson was shot and killed.
According to police, around 20 minutes after the shooting, the 20-year-old male suspect was left on the pavement outside Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.