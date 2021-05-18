Former Louisville assistant charged by feds with extortion

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a former University of Louisville assistant basketball coach with attempting to extort the university.

A federal charging document says Dino Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team.

He was in a March 17 meeting with team personnel when he says he would expose alleged violations by the team “in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices.”

Gaudio and another assistant left the team in March.

Head coach Chris Mack says he is fully cooperating with the investigation.