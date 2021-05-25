Man arrested after pointing gun at White Lake officers leading to chase

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars tonight after White Lake Police say he pointed a gun at officers then led them on a chase after a dispute over a porch.

White Lake Police said they were called to Camp Clearwater around 3:30 Monday afternoon over a dispute over a porch.

Police say Richard Roof, 63, allegedly pointed a gun at officers after they arrived. Then, Roof led them on a chase that went into Sampson County near Garland and back into Bladen County.

Police used stop sticks to end the chase and Roof was arrested. No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

Roof is facing several charges including Assault By Pointing a Gun, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and Flee and Elude Arrest. More charges are pending, according to White Lake Police Chief Bruce Smith.